Four burglars use sledgehammer to break into Memphis liquor store, steal alcohol, police say
Four burglars are wanted after they used a sledgehammer to break into a Memphis liquor store and stole alcohol, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the burglary happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at DeSoto Liquors on Waring Road.
Surveillance footage showed four men went inside the store after using a sledgehammer to steal several alcohol products, police said.
Police said that all four had their faces covered.
The burglars left in a newer model of a gray four-door Infiniti, police said.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
