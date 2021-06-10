Four California officers on leave after video of suspect being punched, kicked during arrest

Four police officers in Southern California are under investigation after a video surfaced that shows a suspect being punched and kicked during an arrest last week at a mall, authorities said Wednesday.

The Glendale police officers, who have not been publicly identified, have been placed on paid leave, the department said. The arrest Saturday at the Los Angeles-area Galleria Mall included three officers who were in plain clothes.

The short video, which appears to have been filmed by a witness, shows two men in street clothes repeatedly punching a man on the ground. Onlookers can be heard in the background, but do not appear on camera.

As the two officers punch the man in his face and body, a woman, who is also in street clothes, restrains his legs. A fourth officer, who is in uniform, then appears on camera and kicks the suspect in the face.

Following the kick, one of the officers yells twice, “Turn around on your face.”

The footage does not show what preceded the arrest.

The male suspect was not identified by police. A police spokesman indicated he was arrested and accused of resisting arrest and larceny.

Police in a statement Wednesday said that officers are held to a high standard and aim to build community trust.

“The Glendale Police Department is aware of the video that captured an incident involving officers during an arrest at the Glendale Galleria Mall on June 5th, 2021,” police said. “An investigation into the incident, including all actions taken by the officers during the arrest process, was immediately initiated and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted."

Police also vowed to take “appropriate actions … following the investigation.”

A spokeswoman for Galleria mall said Wednesday that no mall security officers were involved in the arrest.