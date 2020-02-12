Four career prosecutors are now the target of Trump's anger. Here's how they came up with a stiff sentence for Roger Stone.

WASHINGTON — Hours after the Justice Department reduced its recommended sentence for his longtime friend, President Donald Trump escalated his attacks against the career prosecutors who handled the case.

"Prosecutorial Misconduct?" Trump tweeted Tuesday night. He followed up Wednesday morning: "Rogue prosecutors maybe?"

In the day before, prosecutors recommended a lengthy prison sentence for Stone. Trump and the Justice Department criticized it. The decision was overruled.

One by one, the prosecutors quit the case. One resigned from the Justice Department.

Now, Jonathan Kravis, Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed and Michael Marando have found themselves the target of the president's anger, their names and faces flashed on TV screens. Some call them heroes. The president calls them the swamp.

But their decision—calling for a lengthy prison sentence after a defendant had been convicted of lying to Congress, threatening a witness and five other crimes—was neither rogue nor misconduct, according to legal experts and former federal prosecutors.

"Roger Stone committed multiple serious felonies and continued his obstruction even after he went to trial," said William Yeomans, a Justice Department veteran who served under five presidents from Jimmy Carter to George W. Bush. "Though high-end, the recommendation was within the federal sentencing guidelines, which means that it was presumptively reasonable."

Bennett Gershman, a Pace University School of Law professor and a legal expert on prosecutorial misconduct, called Trump’s accusation "an absurd characterization."

"The only way you could argue that," he said, "is if the prosecutors were acting in bad faith—they don’t believe that he (Stone) deserved this kind of punishment and they were making the sentencing recommendation for, let’s say, political reasons."

Federal prosecutors come up with sentence recommendations using a combination of mathematical calculations and aggravating factors, called "enhancements," that are detailed in a 600-page manual.

"I haven’t seen anything that would suggest that they are acting other than professionally, responsibly, and fairly," Gershman said. "They’re doing their jobs, and prosecutors essentially have total discretion to make these kinds of recommendations."

How prosecutors calculated Stone's recommended sentence

Stone was found guilty in November of lying to the House Intelligence Committee and obstructing its investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The 67-year-old fixture in GOP politics was also found guilty of threatening a potential congressional witness.

Stone's convictions stem from his actions in 2016, when he tried to set up back-channel communications with WikiLeaks to push for the release of stolen emails that were damaging to then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Stone repeatedly lied to the House Intelligence Committee about his efforts, falsely denying that he had talked to the Trump campaign about them.

Prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to sentence Stone next week to seven to nine years in prison, arguing that his "lies to Congress and his obstructive conduct are a direct and brazen attack on the rule of law."

The sentencing manual outlines several aggravating factors, each of which results in a certain number of enhancements. The more enhancements, the longer the sentence.

In Stone's case, prosecutors considered several aggravating factors: threatening to harm someone, interfering with the administration of justice, engaging in a crime that spans years, and obstructing the prosecution.

Stone, in emails and text messages, threatened a potential congressional witness, prosecutors said. "Prepare to die (expletive)," Stone said in one text message. Prosecutors argued that because of Stone, the House Intelligence Committee never received important documents. They said Stone's crimes spanned years.