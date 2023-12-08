Four cars, one bicylists involved in a crash on Cramer and Linnwood in Milwaukee that resulted in fire

Four suspects are still on the run after University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Police say a driver struck a bicyclist, a car at an intersection and two parked cars during a police chase that ultimately caused three cars to catch fire, Thursday.

The fiery crash happened near N. Cramer Street and E. Linnwood Avenue, which is south of UWM's campus.

UWM Police said at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, they received a call regarding am attempted car theft in the surface parking lot of Cunningham Hall, the university's nursing school.

Police say responding officers discovered the suspects in a separate stolen Kia and began a pursuit.

While fleeing, the suspects struck a bicyclist on Oakland Avenue and continued driving.

While officers tended to the cyclist who sustained minor injuries, the suspects struck a vehicle at the intersection of North Cramer Street and East Linnwood Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle hit by the stolen Kia was not injured.

After the stolen Kia made impact with the car, the vehicle crashed into two parked cars forcing them to stack on top of the Kia.

Amazingly no one was hurt when a Kia fleeing UWM Police collided with a bicyclist, a moving car and then two parked cars and burst into flames. @uwmpolice Chief says 4 suspects fled on foot from the Kia. They’d been seen trying to steal a car from a UWM lot. #WISN12 News pic.twitter.com/clcqt7vYUo — Nick Bohr (@NickBohrWISN) December 7, 2023

The four suspects all fled on foot before all three cars went up in flames.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was on scene at 11:24 a.m. Thursday and cleared the scene just before 12:50 p.m.

UWM Police say all suspects are still at large and no arrests have been made.

Besides the cyclist, no injuries were reported among any pedestrians or drivers.

UWM Police have encouraged their campus community to report anything that seems suspicious to UWM Police Department. Call 414-229-9911 in an emergency, or the UWM Police non-emergency line, 414-229-4627, which is answered 24 hours a day.

Students and employees are encouraged to download the Rave Guardian app — a safety tool that connects users directly with UWM Police resources.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Four cars involved in fiery crash at Cramer, Linnwood in Milwaukee