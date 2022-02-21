Four caught after Amherst pursuit spills into Niagara County

Feb. 21—Four people were taken into custody following a pursuit through Wheatfield, Town of Niagara, Lewiston and Niagara Falls early Monday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports that dispatchers were alerted about 2:45 a.m. Monday that a car fleeing Town of Amherst Police had entered into Niagara County. The occupants in the silver Cadillac sedan had reportedly been stealing from cars in the Amherst area.

Sheriff's deputies located the car heading west on Lockport Road near Shawnee Road in Wheatfield and gave chase after the car failed to pull over for a traffic stop. The car continued west on Lockport Road into the Town of Niagara. Lewiston Police set up Stop Sticks at Lockport and Tuscarora roads which flattened the car's front two tires.

The car continued on into Niagara Falls and the driver ultimately pulled into New York State Power Authority property where the four occupants fled the vehicle but were caught after a brief foot chase.

Dispatchers determined the car had been stolen.

Deputies said three of the passengers in the car were juveniles and were released to their parents with an appearance tickets.

The fourth occupant was identified as Kahill J. Reeves, age and address not provided. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, false personation, reckless driving and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.

He was remanded to the Niagara County Jail, awaiting Centralized Arraignment and will be turned over to the Amherst Police Department for further charges in relation to the larcenies and vehicle pursuit within their jurisdiction.