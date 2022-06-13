These Are Four Challenges for $441 Billion Rebound in China Tech

Akshay Chinchalkar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chart patterns indicate that a revival in China’s technology stocks is running into key technical tests.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Tech Index has rallied 39% since mid-March through Friday on bets that Beijing is drawing the curtain down on a regulatory clampdown on the sector. That’s added $441 billion in market value across the 30-member gauge. The index lost as much as 4.4% on Monday amid a global selloff after US consumer prices rose at a fresh 40-year high.

There are also tentative hopes that the worst of China’s Covid lockdowns have passed, although virus flareups and repeated shutdowns remain a risk. Another challenge is damage to wider risk sentiment from the inflationary pressures cascading through the global economy.

While China’s economy “is likely to bottom out in April to June, it’s not clear if companies are willing to spend a lot of money on advertising, which is a vital factor for many tech shares,” said Wang Shenshen, senior strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. “Markets will probably need to see clear signs of solid growth in tech companies for their shares to rise.”

Four charts sum up some of the technical challenges Chinese tech stocks face:

Hang Seng Tech

The Hang Seng Tech index, which includes firms such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., has broken above a bearish zone in Ichimoku Cloud analysis, a popular technical study. Both the gauge and the so-called lagging span -- which shows closing levels plotted 26 days into the past -- have broken above the zone. Proponents of the study argue this pattern has to hold to bolster the index’s outlook.

US-Listed Shares

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index added more than 6% last week to close just above its 20-week average for the first time since its plunge began in February last year. Holding above the average, and pushing through 8,300 to 8,700, are thresholds technicians are watching to cement nascent optimism about the prospects for the 81-member gauge of US-traded Chinese shares.

China Internet ETF

The $7.6 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (ticker KWEB) has jumped about 49% since mid-March. The rally is now meeting resistance at the $33 to $34 price zone. This zone is a region that includes the measured objective from a so-called reverse head and shoulders and a key Fibonacci level.

History Test

The broader Hang Seng Index has been lifted by the tech revival but also faces a test. Earlier this year it slid below a trendline originating from 1998 Asian financial crisis lows. The trendline, which earlier had acted as reliable support, is now a key resistance the gauge must overcome.

(Updates with Hang Seng Tech Index move in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore’s Frasers Hospitality Trust Proposes to Go Private

    (Bloomberg) -- Frasers Property Ltd. is proposing to take its listed hospitality arm private at a value of S$1.35 billion ($970 million) after the pandemic hammered the hotel and tourism business.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan Strait‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumStocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Shock; Yen Slumps: Markets WrapChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for

  • Women facing 'catch 22' situation over soaring childcare costs and falling maternity pay

    Childcare costs are putting huge pressure on family budgets at the same time as other living costs are shooting up.

  • Fiji says climate change, not conflict, is Asia's biggest security threat

    Fiji's defence minister said on Sunday that climate change posed the biggest security threat in the Asia-Pacific region, a shift in tone at a defence summit that has been dominated by the war in Ukraine and disputes between China and the United States. The low-lying Pacific islands, which include Fiji, Tonga and Samoa, are some of the most vulnerable countries in the world to the extreme weather events caused by climate change. Fiji has been battered by a series of tropical cyclones in recent years, causing devastating flooding that has displaced thousands from their homes and hobbled the island's economy.

  • Hajj-Muslim pilgrims face losing out from online booking to Mecca

    The Saudi government wants Muslims to book online for Mecca but many have already paid tour agents.

  • Dollar hits 135 yen as U.S. yields climb ever higher

    The yen fell to a fresh 20-year low against the dollar on Monday, as red hot U.S. inflation data drove up Treasury yields, diminishing the earlier boost from speculation Japanese authorities could intervene to support the currency. The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are expected to raise rates at their meetings and there is a chance the Swiss National Bank will also hike, but little change is expected from the Bank of Japan. The dollar climbed 0.43% on Monday to 135 yen, a 20-year peak, and edging closer to the 2002 high of 135.20.

  • US Makes Asia Inroads by Playing Down Need to Oppose China

    (Bloomberg) -- The US sought to bolster its support in Asia this weekend by reassuring nations they don’t need to join a coalition against China, drawing a stark contrast with Beijing’s threats to defend its interests with military force. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan Strait‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumStocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Shock; Yen Slumps: Markets WrapChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging

  • NBA Playoffs odds: Money lines, point spreads, over/unders for 2022 NBA postseason games

    Take a look at the odds for NBA Playoffs games, including the point spread, money line and over/under.

  • Asian stocks slump amid risks from U.S. CPI, China COVID struggle

    Asian stocks sank on Monday and bond yields ticked higher, as red-hot U.S. inflation reignited worries about even more aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, and a COVID-19 warning from Beijing added to concerns about global growth. Australian markets were closed for a holiday. U.S. stock futures pointed to further losses at the reopen, with the S&P 500 indicating 1.54% lower, after Friday's 2.91% retreat.

  • Australia Looks to Earn Its Place in Pacific as China Muscles In

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia needs to put Pacific islands nations and their development needs first to repair its relations in the region, said Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, amid growing competition from China.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan Strait‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumStocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Shock; Yen Slumps: Markets WrapChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceUS Lifts Covid-19 Te

  • Sarah Palin nabs early lead in Alaska special congressional primary

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leads in early results from Saturday's special primary for the state's only U.S. House seat, as voters whittled down the list of 48 candidates running for the position that was held for 49 years by the late U.S. Rep. Don Young.

  • What Do Chinese Consumers Want? Walmart Can’t Figure It Out.

    The hypermarket model is losing ground, local rivals do better on fast delivery, and geopolitics gives the company headaches. Then there’s the red dates problem.

  • UK faces stagnation and recession risk, CBI warns

    Britain's economy faces stagnation next year and could easily fall into recession, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) warned on Monday after it slashed its outlook for growth due to surging inflation. The CBI is the third major body to cut its growth forecasts for Britain in the past week, following a downgrade from the British Chambers of Commerce and a warning from the OECD that Britain had the weakest outlook of any major economy bar Russia. It won't take much to tip us into a recession.

  • China Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging Peace

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s defense chief issued one of the country’s strongest warnings yet about the risk of war over Taiwan, even as he reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to maintain peace in Asia. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan Strait‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumStocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Shock; Yen Slumps: Markets WrapChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for In

  • US Southern Baptist churches facing ‘apocalypse’ over sexual abuse scandal

    A report named hundreds of church leaders accused or found guilty of abusing children and says survivors were mistreated

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Bath & Body Works Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Takes Jab At Dick Cheney In Monologue On Jan. 6

    The comedian didn't pass up an opportunity to mock a previous Republican administration.

  • Abrams invites Biden and Harris to campaign for her in Georgia

    Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) invited President Biden and Vice President Harris to join her on the campaign trail during an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday. Host Symone Sanders, who previously served as a senior adviser to Harris, asked Abrams whether White House support could be expected in her battle against Gov. Brian Kemp…

  • Ukraine Latest: Ukraine Seeks Artillery, Russia Pounds Luhansk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan Strait‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumStocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Shock; Yen Slumps: Markets WrapChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUkraine’s top military commander said Russian troops have focused shelling on the north of its Luhansk region and pleaded with his US counterpart to send more a

  • With Inflation (Still) at 8.6%, Beat the Inflation Nightmare With These 3 Stocks

    Inflation continues to run hot and cast a shadow of uncertainty over the stock market. The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the consumer price index, a measure for tracking inflation, rose 8.6% year over year in May and 1% compared to April. With inflationary pressures weighing heavy, finding top investment plays has taken on new degrees of complexity.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.