Four charged with animal cruelty for allegedly poisoning Pittsburgh pigeons

Jacob Tierney, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 23—Two representatives from a bird management company and two managers for the Frick Building on Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh have been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly poisoning pigeons, according to the city Department of Public Safety.

The charges are the result of an investigation by Pittsburgh police and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The investigation began Nov. 26, 2020, when a woman driving downtown saw about 10 dead or dying pigeons on the street and sidewalk, according to the department of public safety.

She reported the incident to the city's Bureau of Animal Care and Control.

Investigators found that managers at the Frick Building had contracted with Bird Control Services of Wernersville to "chemically control the bird population on and around the property," according to the public safety department.

A city ordinance outlaws harming wild birds.

"This was an unfortunate way to control the wild bird population in an urban center," city Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a statement. "Other wild animals or domesticated pets being walked downtown could have easily ingested this poison with tragic results."

The following individuals were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and harming wild birds:

— Allen Zimmerman, owner of Bird Control Services

— Randall Hoffmaster, employee of Bird Control Services

— Colleen Derbish, also known as Kelly Derbish, on-site manager of the Frick Building

— Fransico Escalante, manager of the Frick Building

Preliminary hearings for the suspects had not been scheduled as of early Tuesday morning, according to online court documents.

Representatives for Bird Control Services and The Frick Building could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

"What we really want people to learn from this is that there are other, non-lethal and effective ways to deter birds from roosting on properties," said Pittsburgh Police Officer Christine Luffey, lead investigator on the case. "We really want to educate people so that wild birds or other innocent animals are not put in danger," said Officer Luffey.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@triblive.com or via Twitter .

