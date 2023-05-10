Montgomery police have arrested four people in the shooting death of a 16-year-old, officers said.

Police charged Rodney Moncrief, 21, Benjamin Hamilton, 19, Marcus Jones, 18, and Liclifford Gilmer, 21, each with two counts of attempted murder and one count of capital murder. They are all from Montgomery.

The four are being charged in the teen's death as well as the wounding of two others. The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Hale Street.

More: Previous information Teen killed in shooting Sunday night in Montgomery

"In less than 24 hours, MPD was able to identify suspects and solve the case," a police spokesperson stated.

Police arrested three suspects Monday and the fourth Tuesday. They are all booked in the jail with no bond.

MPD did not immediately release any further information about the case.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Four charged with capital murder in Montgomery teen's death