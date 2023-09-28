Four charged with car break-ins

Sep. 27—VALDOSTA — Two adults and two juveniles were arrested Saturday in connection with a string of car break-ins.

Around 12:15 a.m., police officers headed to the 1500 block of East Park Avenue after an E911 caller said four men were breaking into cars, a Valdosta Police Department statement said. The caller said one of the men had a handgun.

The four fled when an officer approached, the statement said.

After a short pursuit, an 18-year-old Valdosta man, an 18-year-old Florida man and a 15-year-old juvenile were detained and property recovered, police said.

A K9 unit from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office apprehended a 16-year-old juvenile, and a handgun was found nearby, according to the statement.

All four were charged with felony entering an auto with the intent to commit a theft and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer; the 16-year-old was also charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor possession of a firearm under the age of 18 years of age, the police statement said.

"We would not have been able to make these arrests without this citizen's assistance. The immediate call to 911, along with the detailed description, resulted in quick arrests. This was great teamwork all the way around," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.