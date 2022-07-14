Four charged with car theft in East Hartford and robberies in Manchester

Jul. 14—Police arrested three adults and one juvenile suspected of an armed car theft in East Hartford, as well as two armed robberies in Manchester on Wednesday night.

ARMED ROBBERY

SUSPECTS: Julian Cashdollar, 18, of Hartford; Janai Canidate, 18, of Hartford; Yamil Restrepo, 18, of Hartford; and a 17-year-old male.

CHARGES: East Hartford police charged all four suspects with criminal use of a firearm, first-degree larceny, illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury, and first-degree criminal attempt of assault.

CUSTODY: The adult suspects were held on $100,000 bonds and appeared in Manchester Superior Court this morning, and the juvenile suspect was turned over to juvenile detention.

Julian Cashdollar, Janai Canidate, and Yamil Restrepo, all 18 and of Hartford, and a 17-year-old male were arrested by East Hartford police following the incident.

East Hartford Deputy Chief Joshua Litwin said the owner of a Porsche left his car running while entering a gas station on Main Street when the theft occurred.

East Hartford police received the call about the incident around 7:15 p.m.

"Officers learned that the owner of the Porsche exchanged gunfire with the car thieves, who fled southbound on Main Street with the stolen Porsche," Litwin said, adding that there were no injuries.

Manchester Lt. Ryan Shea said at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of four males in a white Porsche SUV taking a scooter from a man on Lake Street.

"Responding officers determined that the suspects rammed the victim off the scooter," then stole his cellphone and wallet along with the scooter, Shea said.

Shea said about 10 minutes later, Manchester police received a report of a second armed robbery involving the Porsche, where two men who were skateboarding in the area of East Cemetery were approached by the armed suspects.

Both victims reported that the robbers pointed firearms at them and were wearing masks and black clothing, with one victim reporting that he was punched in the face twice.

Story continues

Litwin said East Hartford police spotted the stolen vehicle going west on Interstate 84, then in downtown Hartford.

"Hartford officers utilized stop sticks to stop the fleeing Porsche and four individuals ran from the car," Litwin said.

Litwin said three suspects were apprehended immediately, while the fourth was found by a K-9 unit hiding in an industrial area. Police recovered a handgun from the stolen Porsche.

Litwin said further investigation of the incident is underway, and additional charges may be brought against the suspects.

Shea said officers believe the four suspects arrested Wednesday night are connected to the Manchester robberies.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.