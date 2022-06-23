Four charged in Chillicothe after drug search

CHILLICOTHE— Felony drug charges are pending lab results for four people after the Chillicothe Police SWAT Team and the Chillicothe Police served a drug search warrant on Wednesday.

On July 22, law enforcement found approximately 24 grams of crack cocaine, 38 grams of fentanyl, a large amount of drug paraphernalia and money, according to the Chillicothe Police Department.

Two Chillicothe residents, Rhonda Coy, 53, and Louie Fletcher, 59, were both charged with permitting drug abuse/drug paraphernalia. Mataeo Corson, 25, of Columbus was charged with warrant/possession of drug paraphernalia and Chuckeem Nebbergall, 25, of Whitehall was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction, contact the Chillicothe Police Department Social Worker, Joanna Denny, at (740) 656-1084 or jdenny@isbh.org.

For drug activity, wanted persons, or any illegal activity tips contact the CPD at 740-773-1191 or email drugtip@chillicotheoh.gov.

