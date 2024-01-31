Four charged with cocaine trafficking in Orange County

GOSHEN - Four people charged after a year-long narcotics investigation into cocaine trafficking in the Chester area were arraigned on an indictment in Orange County Court on Tuesday.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Antonio Bucci, 28, of Chester, was charged with operating as a major trafficker and second-degree conspiracy, both felonies.

Lester Zaborski, 51, and Tyler Zaborski, 26, both of the Bronx, were charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy, both felonies.

The fourth person, James Baltimore, 36, of Chester, was charged with one count each of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Hoovler said it is expected additional co-defendants will be arraigned on future dates.

As alleged in charging documents filed with the court, Bucci acted as a director of a controlled substance organization that sold cocaine. The Zaborskis and Baltimore were alleged to have participated in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine in the county, and Baltimore was in possession of loaded weapons when a search warrant was executed.

In addition to Hoovler's office, the year-long investigation was conducted by the state police, the Orange County Drug Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force of the Hudson Valley. Court-approved eavesdropping was used.

"Today we have seen yet another alleged major narcotics trafficker charged in Orange County," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "I will continue to prioritize and dedicate resources to long-term drug investigations to root out those individuals responsible for the trafficking of large quantities of narcotics in Orange County."

After the arraignment, the defendants were returned to the Orange County jail pending further court action, Bucci and Lester Zaborski in lieu of $500,000 cash bail, $1 million fully secured bond or $2 million partially secured bond; Tyler Zaborski in lieu of $350,000 cash bail, $1 million fully secured bond or $2 million partially secured bond; and Baltimore without bail.

All four are scheduled for conferences in court on Feb. 14.

Lawrence Digiasante, Tyler Zaborski's attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment. The names of attorneys for the other defendants were not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Recor and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Four indicted in Orange County narcotics investigation