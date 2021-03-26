Four charged in drive-by shooting case

Mar. 26—Four men are in custody in connection with a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in Meridian.

Police responded around 1 p.m. to a call of shots being fired on Airport Blvd and 1st Street, Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said.

A Lauderdale County Sheriff's deputy spotted one of the vehicles on Eighth Street, said LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

One of the drivers, Terrell Thompson Jr., 20, of Meridian was arrested. He was charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, five counts of no seat belt, six counts of disregard of traffic device, nine counts of failure to signal, no license tag, no driver's license, no liability insurance, driving on the wrong side of the road and improper passing.

Thompson faces additional charges with the Meridian Police Department, including shooting into a vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, drive-by shooting, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

Thompson has a total bond of $43,750 from the sheriff's department and $150,000 from the police department. Thompson has not posted bond and is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.

Three other men connected to the case were also arrested and charged.

Gregory Pruitt, 20, Jamine Brown, 21 and Kenquavis Dubose, 21 were charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, drive-by shooting, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

Each suspect has a $150,000 bond. They are being held at the Kemper County Jail.

Read said he will be reaching out officials with the U.S. Attorney's Project Eject project to consider federal charges in the case.