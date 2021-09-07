Four charged, half-pound of meth seized in Verona

Sep. 7—TUPELO — An undercover drug operation in Lee County led to the arrest of four people and the seizure of a half-pound of high grade methamphetamine and cash.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies, in conjunction with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, were looking into illegal drug sales in Verona and made the arrests on Sept. 2.

Terry Lynn Freeman, 34, of 101 County Road 300, Shannon, was charged with aggravated trafficking of a Schedule II drug (methamphetamine) and possession of a firearm by a felon. Agents seized $1,188 from Freeman. During his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court, bond was set at $75,000.

Jeffrey Dalton Christian, 56, of 529 County Road 1009, Tupelo, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and two capias warrants for possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin. Agents seized $2,518 cash from Christian. His total bond was set at $60,000.

Sonya Rhea Thompson, 44, of 104 Scott Street, Houston, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.

Jeffry Lamar Phillips, 59, of 2001 County Road 413, Houlka was arrested on a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.

