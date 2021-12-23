Four charged in Jay County meth-dealing investigation

PORTLAND, Ind. — Three Portland residents and an Ohio man face charges stemming from a raid of a home in the 700 block of East Water Street.

Portland police officers and Jay County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at the home on Dec. 18.

They reported seizing several bags containing meth, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia that included glass smoking devices.

Arrested and later charged, in Jay Circuit Court, in connection with the raid, were:

• James O. Nunn, 49, of the Water Street address, charged with dealing in meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

MORE NEWS:

►Local inmates to appear before Indiana Parole Board

The dealing count against Nunn is a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

• Cody J. Jackson, 34, Fort Recovery Ohio, facing charges of dealing in meth, dealing in a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.

The dealing counts against Jackson are Level 4 felonies with maximum 12-year sentences.

• Andrea N. Dugan, 26, of Dunkirk, charged with neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.

Dugan's one-year-old daughter was in the house at the time of the raid.

• Bradley Allen Nunn, 27, of the Water Street address, facing counts of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.

Bradley Nunn — also listed in court documents at a Muncie address — faces a dealing-in-meth charge filed in Wells Circuit Court in 2019.

He was convicted of maintaining a common nuisance, in Jay Superior Court, in 2019.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Jay County meth investigation leads to four arrests