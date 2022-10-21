Four charged in July shooting that killed Camden man

Phaedra Trethan, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
·1 min read

Four people, including a minor, were captured on video surveillance firing gunshots from a stolen vehicle and killing a man on a Camden street in July, prosecutors said.

The man, 24-year-old Naseem Hanif Lindsey, died at the hospital shortly after the shooting, which happened around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of North 25th Street.

Earlier this month, prosecutors charged Angelo Roman, 19; D'Angelo Hill, 20; Geunel Lajara, 19; and one minor in connection with the slaying. All four Camden residents are facing first-degree murder and conspiracy charges.

More:Cherry Hill officer fired weapon as 63-year-old man shot himself, investigators say

According to court documents, the four were in a white Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen in Camden earlier in the day. Surveillance video captured the car, with the four inside, fleeing into Cramer Hill shortly after the shooting, investigators said; multiple occupants of the vehicle had fired shots at Lindsey, court documents said

The charges against all four are only allegations; none has been convicted in connection with this shooting. Roman, Hill and Lajara are all in custody at Camden County Correctional Facility, while the male minor is in custody at the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.

Phaedra Trethan has been a reporter and editor in South Jersey since 2007 and has covered Camden and surrounding areas since 2015, concentrating on issues relating to quality of life and social justice for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. She's called South Jersey home since 1971. Contact her with feedback, news tips or questions at ptrethan@gannettnj.com, on Twitter @By_Phaedra, or by phone at 856.486-2417.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Camden NJ: Four charged in connection with fatal shooting

