Four charged with looting during Buffalo blizzard

Dec. 29—Four people have been arraigned on charges related to the looting of stores during this past weekend's major snowstorm in Buffalo.

Felix Ramos, 46, of Buffalo was arraigned this morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Jenelle Faso on one count of third-degree burglary, one count of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and one count of attempted petit larceny.

According to court records, about 8 a.m. Monday, Ramos burglarized a Family Dollar store on the 400 block of William Street in Buffalo. He entered the closed store through a broken front door in an attempt to steal various items. When confronted by responding police officers, Ramos attempted to flee out of a rear door, but was taken into custody by police.

Ramos was held without bail. He is scheduled to return for a felony hearing on Tuesday.

Luiman E. Velez, 55, of Buffalo was arraigned before Judge Faso on one count of third-degree burglary and one count of attempted petit larceny.

About 11:31 p.m. Tuesday, Velez reportedly burglarized a Dollar Tree store on the 1300 block of Broadway in the City of Buffalo. Buffalo Police officers allegedly observed him enter the closed store through a broken door and attempt to steal various items.

Velez is scheduled to return for a felony hearing on Tuesday. Bail was set at $1,500 cash, bond, property or partially secured bond.

Shaniece A. Jones, 34 of Buffalo was also arraigned this morning before Judge Faso on one count of third-degree criminal trespass.

About 8 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo Police responded to a reported burglary at a Family Dollar store located on the 2500 block of Bailey Avenue. The officers observed Jones inside of the store. She is accused of knowingly entering and remaining unlawfully inside of the store, which was closed at the time of the incident.

Jones is scheduled to return on Jan. 11. She was released on her own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

Aaron Peterson, 57, of Buffalo was arraigned before Judge Faso on Monday. He is charged with one count each of second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree menacing.

On Sunday at approximately 1:15 p.m., Peterson pointed an illegal gun at a victim near a Family Dollar store on the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Peterson is scheduled to return on Friday for a felony hearing. Bail was set at $25,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond.

"These defendants are accused of looting stores while our police and first responders were working to save lives during this horrific storm. These were not crimes of desperation, but crimes of opportunity to steal items from unoccupied stores during a blizzard. My office will prosecute these offenders to the fullest extent of the law," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.

The Buffalo Police Department is actively investigating additional looting incidents. Anyone with information on these crimes in encouraged to contact the Buffalo Police Department or the Erie County DA's Office at 716-858-2424.