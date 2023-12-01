Four charged in Malone after drugs, cash and weapons found at a village home

Dec. 1—MALONE — Four people were arrested after police seized a large quantity of drugs and cash and two weapons at a village residence.

According to the Malone Village Police Department, an investigation into the possession and sale of illegal narcotics at a residence led to executing a warrant.

Police said they seized $10,800 in U.S. currency, more than seven ounces of crack cocaine, 60 glassine bags containing fentanyl and two imitation firearms.

State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Tri-County Special Response Team assisted the Village Police Department in the case.

Police arrested:

Robert Shonyo of Malone was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony and three counts of second-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors.

Akinola Allen of Brooklyn was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony and three counts of second-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors.

Angela LaVoie of Malone was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Courtney Allen of Bangor was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony.

All four were arraigned in Malone Town Court.

Robert Shonyo and Akinola Allen were remanded to the Franklin County Jail without bail.

Angela Lavoie and Courtney Allen were released under the supervision of the Franklin County Probation Department.

