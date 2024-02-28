Four charged after man shot, beaten in Chimayó

Feb. 27—Four people arrested Monday at a house in Chimayó face charges tied to an incident in which law enforcement officials say a man was lured to a residence, held captive, shot in a leg and beaten for hours.

Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputies, dispatched to the home on County Road 87 in response to a 911 call traced to the site, said they found the man inside, yelling, "Help me, please."

The man was "brutally battered and covered in apparent blood" and "could hardly stand on his two feet," deputies wrote in identical criminal complaints against the four suspects. The victim had "golf ball-sized lumps all over his face," and his eyes were nearly swollen shut as he pleaded for help, the statements say.

The man told deputies he had been lured to the house by two of the suspects, who texted him to say he could trade vehicle parts for drugs, according to the complaints.

An affidavit for a search warrant executed at the house states the victim told investigators he had been beaten, raped and tortured for 17 hours before deputies arrived.

The victim went to the Chimayó house early Monday morning and initially was shot up with drugs, he said. His captors then shot him in an upper thigh with a shotgun and tortured him for hours in a bathroom, he told investigators, according to the affidavit.

Deputies were dispatched to the house shortly before 2 p.m. Monday after a 911 operator received a call from a cellphone and heard a man whispering, "Help me," before hanging up, the affidavit states. The dispatch center traced the call.

The man was taken to Presbyterian Española Hospital for treatment. The four suspects — Felix Lewis, Marcos Romero, Maria Romero and Joe Romero — were arrested and booked into Rio Arriba County jail.

Lewis, 43, is accused of severely beating the man, according to the complaints.

He faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, aggravated battery, drug possession and tampering with evidence.

Deputies found Lewis in the basement of the house, the complaints state. As they escorted him through the house in handcuffs, the victim yelled, "That's the [expletive] who did this to me and raped me," deputies wrote.

After Lewis was detained, the complaints allege, he attempted to flush items down a toilet.

He faces a series of drug trafficking and possession charges in a pending state District Court case filed in 2022.

Marcos Romero, 44, Maria Romero, 45, and Joe Romero, 74, each face a charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

"Based on the statements given and the scene observed, it was clear the occupants inside of the home had partial or direct knowledge of the crimes unfolding inside the home and/or assisted in luring [the victim] to the residence," the complaints state.

An investigator wrote in the search warrant affidavit he found bloody clothes, a gun, a bullet casing, what appeared to be illegal drugs and pools of blood in various rooms.