Four charged in Michael K. Williams' overdose death: 'This is a public health crisis'

Four men have been arrested and charged in the fatal overdose of The Wire star Michael K. Williams, authorities announced Wednesday.

The men, who are accused of being part of a drug-trafficking crew operating out of the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, were arrested Tuesday and charged with a narcotics conspiracy involving the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin, the drug that killed Williams, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Authorities said video surveillance captured the hand-to-hand transaction on Sept. 5 in which Williams bought the lethal dose. The actor was found dead in his apartment the next day. He was 54.

The defendants are Irvin Cartagena, who was arrested in Puerto Rico and is expected to be presented in federal court there Thursday, and Hector Robles, Luis Cruz, and Carlos Macci, who are to be presented in Manhattan federal court Wednesday.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Michael K. Williams

"This is a public health crisis," Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the SDNY, said in a statement. "And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don't care about who you are or what you've accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy."

He also pledged that authorities "will bring every tool to bear. And we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death."

Michael K. Williams was best known for playing the menacing yet charismatic stickup man Omar Little across all five seasons of HBO's acclaimed drama The Wire. His long list of screen credits also included the TV series Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country (the latter of which earned him an Emmy nomination last year) and the films Inherent Vice, Gone Baby Gone, The Purge: Anarchy, 12 Years a Slave, and Assassin's Creed.

Related content: