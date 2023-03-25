Four charged in Middlesex Boro Pharmacy burglary; two still at large, police say

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH – Two people were arrested and four charged in connection to a burglary of over $25,000 at Boro Hall Pharmacy on Feb. 28, Middlesex Police Chief Matthew Geist said.

Luis Jaquez, 22, and Eric Rodriguez, 26, both of New Brunswick were arrested and charged with burglary through forcible entry, theft, conspiracy to commit Burglary, and criminal mischief. Jaquez was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and burglary tools.

Jose Taveras, 29, of New Brunswick, and Fernando Azcone, 27, of Highstown were charged with burglary through forcible entry, conspiracy to commit Burglary, and criminal mischief.

Jaquez and Rodriguez are both at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing, according to authorities.

The investigation is active and ongoing and Taveras and Azcona remain at large.

Anyone with information should call Middlesex Borough Police Department Detective Scott Mulford at 732-356-1900 ext. 359.

