Four charged with prescription fraud possession

Jun. 7—A Monday pursuit across northeast Mississippi ended with four adults facing felony drug charges.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics with assistance from Mississippi Department of Transportation, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, and Prentiss County Sheriff's Department were involved in a pursuit on Monday, June 6, with four individuals traveling across northeast Mississippi allegedly presenting fraudulent prescriptions written by a physician in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Sara Wells of Iowa, Walter Robinson of Illinois, Isa Muhammad of Illinois, and Jordan Shireman of Iowa, were all arrested and charged with prescription fraud and conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud. The driver of the vehicle, Isa Muhammed, is also being charged with felony fleeing.

No bond has been set at this time and more charges are anticipated.

