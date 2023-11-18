Four charged in rash of Fayetteville vandalism, including at a Gillespie Street church

Three people were arrested and one person is still being sought in a rash of vandalism earlier this month including crude and racist graffiti painted on a Gillespie Street church.

According to a news release and records from the Fayetteville Police Department:

• Raybert Robinson, 21, of Fayetteville, was arrested at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of Raeford Road on 10 counts of injury to real property, misdemeanor conspiracy and violation of the city's graffiti code, the arrest report shows.

• Dominic Smith, 18, of Fayetteville, was arrested at 8 p.m. Thursday at his home on Seaford Drive on 13 counts of injury to real property, misdemeanor conspiracy and violation of the city's graffiti code, the arrest report shows.

• Gabriel Kroes, 19, of Fayetteville, was booked into jail around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, jail records show. He is charged with 13 counts of injury to real property, misdemeanor conspiracy and a violation of the city's graffiti code, the release states.

Police are still searching for Quantavis Moultrie, 21, of Hope Mills, on warrants charging him with 13 counts of injury to real property, misdemeanor conspiracy and violation of the city's graffiti code.

According to police, on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, 13 locations were vandalized, including an apartment building at 137 Person St. and Greater Unity Tabernacle Christian Church on Gillespie Street, which was hit twice.

Investigators identified the suspects by reviewing "countless hours" of video surveillance, the release said.

"The downtown video surveillance footage provided probable cause for arrest warrants to be obtained," the release said.

Court records show that Smith has 39 charges of injury to real property, conspiracy and violation of the city's graffiti code pending against him in Cumberland County District Court. The court records for the others were not available Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Gerald at 910-309-7768.

