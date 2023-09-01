Four charged with shooting Richland County deputy and his fiance, sheriff says

Four teens have been charged in last month’s shooting of a Richland County sheriff’s deputy and his fiance, Sheriff Leon Lott announced at a news conference Friday afternoon.

All four have been charged with eight counts of attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. The suspects are Shawn Ledinerio Wise, 18; RayShaun S. Lair, 17; Damarrious M. Rodgers, 17; and Emmaurie L. Shorten, 17.

All four are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The sheriff’s deputy, Cpl. Terrance Crawford, was was shot on Aug. 20 while hosting a family gathering at his home on Crusader Court, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s in Elgin, in the area between Two Notch Road and Clemson Road.

At a press conference following the shooting, Sheriff Lott said that the nine-year veteran of the sheriff’s department and his fiance had gone inside after noticing three “suspicious” men in the area.

Shots then rang out in the neighborhood. Bullets entered the home, striking Crawford and his fiance. They were not the intended targets of the shooting, which Lott described as gang-related.

Cpl. Terrence Crawford was identified as the Richland County sheriff’s deputy who was recently shot.

It was the 96th walk-up or drive-by shooting this year, Lott said.

In the wake of the shooting, Lott warned gangs in Columbia “get ready.”

“These gangs talk about how they’re big and bad, and how tough they are,” Lott said. “The message to the gangs, ‘You’re fixing to find out who’s big and bad in Richland County. And you’re fixing to find out it ain’t you.”