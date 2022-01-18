Four charged, stolen guns recovered after shot fired in Erie apartment nearly hits baby

Four people are facing felony charges after Erie police said a gunshot fired inside an apartment house nearly struck a baby and led to the discovery of two stolen weapons on Monday night.

Police took two adults and two juveniles into custody following the incident at a two-unit apartment house in the 1200 block of West Eighth Street. Officers were called there on Monday at about 8:45 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers learned after arriving that a gunshot was fired in the upstairs apartment and went into the downstairs apartment, where it nearly struck a 5-month-old child that was sleeping in the child's crib, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday.

The officers knocked on the door of the upstairs apartment and initially no one answered. A female eventually came to the door, Lorah said.

Officers made contact with four people inside of the apartment and said they eventually located and seized a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle. The rifle was found outside behind the apartment house, according to Lorah. The handgun was found along with a loaded AR-15 magazine in the basement of the building, officers wrote in one of the criminal complaints filed in the case.

Both guns were reported as stolen, Lorah said. Details on where the guns were reported stolen from was not available Tuesday.

Officers wrote in the criminal complaints filed against Keanna L. Flynn, 19, and Lamarreah A. Tate, 18, that both tested positive for gunshot residue. Police charge in Tate's complaint that Tate hid the handgun and the AR-15 magazine in the basement to prevent law enforcement from finding the items.

Flynn and Tate were each charged with two second-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property and a third-degree felony count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. Police also charged them with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering and possessing instrument of crime.

Erie 1st Ward District Judge Sue Mack set Flynn's bond at $7,500 and Tate's bond at $10,000 after arraigning the pair on Tuesday morning.

The two juveniles, whose ages were not available Tuesday, were placed in the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center and face charges similar to the charges filed against Flynn and Tate, Lorah said.

