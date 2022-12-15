Four charged in traffic stop

Dec. 15—VALDOSTA — Four Valdosta men were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a traffic stop.

Around 4:10 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Woodlawn Drive, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Wednesday.

The driver ran with a firearm but was caught after a brief foot chase, police said.

Officers found marijuana packaged for sale inside the car, along with scales and two firearms. One of the firearms had been reported stolen, police said.

Along with the driver, three passengers were arrested. The four — all Valdosta men from 20-21 years old — are charged with a range of offenses from possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana to possession of drug-related objects use of a communication device to facilitate a felony, police said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.