Four Cherokee County men sentenced for threats over gang territory

The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced that four Cherokee County men have been sentenced to prison after admitting to their role in a 2021 gang-related incident, which involved firearms, and making terroristic threats, according to a news release.

District Attorney Shannon Wallace announced that Jeffrey Lee Kreiger, James Alton McKinzie, Ethan Charles Bradley Petty, and Collin Christopher Zinicola all of Canton, admitted to taking part in a 2021 gang-related incident involving firearms and making terroristic threats and took plea deals.

On June 30, 2021, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting that the four men were outside a Canton home waving guns and arguing with a man. Before law enforcement arrived, the men left the scene in a black Mustang, which was stopped by police, and they were found in possession of three pistols, two rifles, ammunition, and other gang-related items inside the vehicle.

During the investigation, authorities determined that the men, later identified as associates of the Woodpile criminal street gang, went to the home of an associate from another street gang known as the Crips, to confront him about territorial issues and the displaying of gang colors, according to the release.

“Gangs often use certain colors, symbols or hand gestures to identify themselves and their territory. Here, these defendants carried weapons as they were prepared to fight and defend their use of the color blue to represent the Woodpile gang,” said Assistant District Attorney Kelly Chavis, who prosecuted the case said.

The four men pleaded guilty on different dates, admitting to a violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, criminal attempt to commit a felony, terrorist threats, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. They also admitted to being associates of the Woodpile gang.

Kreiger, 23, was sentenced on Oct. 12, 2022, to 15 years in prison with the first three years to be served in the state penal system. Zinicola, 19, was sentenced on May 20, 2022, to 15 years in prison with the first two years to be served in the state penal system.

McKinzie, 21, was sentenced on May 9, 2022, to 15 years in prison, with the first five years to be served in custody in the state penal system. He pleaded guilty to an additional charge of possessing a firearm by a first-offender probationer. Petty, 20, was sentenced on March 14, 2022, to 15 years in prison, with the first two years to be served in custody in the state penal system.

While on probation, the men are forbidden to have contact with each other and any member or affiliate of any criminal street gang. They must perform 200 hours of community service, receive substance abuse evaluation and treatment, not possess firearms, and adhere to other conditions of probation.

“In Cherokee County, our law enforcement agencies and our courts are tough on gangs. Criminal street gangs are dangerous and must be stopped,” said Wallace.

