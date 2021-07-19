Four children among six people wounded in drive-by shooting outside house party in Chicago

File: Police tape surrounds a crime scene where three people were shot on 23 June 2021 in Chicago (Getty Images)

Six people, including four children, were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Saturday in Chicago’s Austin.

The incident happened when the six people, who were attending a house party, were standing on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of West Ohio Street, police said.

A dark-coloured SUV pulled up and the occupants of the vehicle opened fire, police said.

“The victims were standing with a group on the sidewalk and were attending a party when occupants in a dark-coloured SUV fired shots,” ABC News quoted the police as saying.

A 12-year-old girl suffered from a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to a hospital. Others included a 15-year-old girl who sustained a graze wound to the head. A 14-year-old and a 13-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks.

Two adults were also injured in the shooting. A 19-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the back while a 25-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was treated and released, the police said.

No arrests have been made yet, but police said it’s investigating the incident.

Neighbours said that it sounded like multiple rounds of shots were fired. A neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told ABC7 Chicago that â¨“it's a war zone in the neighbourhood and it shouldn't be there.”

He said: “It's bad, it's really bad.”

A woman in the same neighbourhood said she heard multiple gun shots. “Then I did hear the running [and] the shouting, so I just got up to check and see what was what. And the next thing I saw was police everywhere,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

In a violent weekend, eight people have been killed in shootings across Chicago since Friday night and at least 47 people have been wounded, according to Chicago Sun Times.

An 8-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Auburn Gresham on Sunday. The boy was with a 28-year-old man in the 2000 block of West 83rd Street when someone in a black SUV opened fire, police said.

The man was hit in the back, but he has been treated and released, according to the police.