4 children found unharmed inside home of apparent murder-suicide in Tamarac, police say

South Florida deputies responded to a 911 call early Thursday morning and discovered two bodies along with four children inside a home in Tamarac, according to authorities.

The children were found unharmed but a man and woman were pronounced dead on scene at a residence on the 5800 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Detectives believe that one adult killed the other before turning the gun on themselves, calling it an “apparent murder-suicide.”

Police didn’t immediately release additional details.

This is a breaking story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you are in distress or experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. While some areas may be currently able to connect to the Lifeline by dialing 988, this dialing code will be available to everyone across the United States starting on July 16.