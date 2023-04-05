Four children killed by attacker in Brazilian preschool playground

Women hug outside a preschool in Blumenau, after a 25-year-old man attacked children, killing several and injuring others, according to local police - Reuters/Denner Ovidio

A 25-year-old man wielding a hatchet burst into a private preschool in southern Brazil and killed four children before turning himself in to police.

The attacker, who jumped a wall to get inside, also wounded four other children at the Good Shepherd Center in the city of Blumenau, police said.

He then rode a motorcycle to a state police station and handed himself in.

Brazilian media carried images of three small bodies covered in white sheets on the preschool’s playground and a sobbing mother leaving the building with her son in her arms.

The attacker mainly struck his victims in the head, emergency official Diogo de Souza Clarindo told journalists.

He killed three boys and one girl, aged between five and seven, Clarindo said.

The wounded children - two five-year-old girls and two boys, aged three and five - were in a stable condition, said the hospital treating them.

Teacher hid children

A teacher at the preschool, Simone Aparecida Camargo, described hiding several children in a bathroom as the attacker attacked his victims in the playground.

“He went to the playground to kill,” she told news site Metropoles.

Dozens of people gathered outside the preschool, whose external wall is covered with paintings of children and butterflies. Emergency workers and police had set up a security cordon, and were only allowing parents inside.

One parent outside was Bruno Bridi, the father of five-year-old Bernardo, who was killed.

Bridi told journalists how Bernardo and a friend had been hopping like bunnies when he dropped him off at school in the morning.

“I just thank God for every moment I spent with my son,” he said.

Period of mourning

The city cancelled classes and Easter Sunday celebrations, declaring 30 days of mourning.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the attack.

“There is no greater pain than a family that loses children or grandchildren, even more so when it is in an act of violence against innocent and defenceless children,” he wrote on Twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and the community of Blumenau in the face of this monstrous attack.”