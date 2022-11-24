Four children shot in less than 24 hours in Memphis; all remain in critical condition

In less than 24 hours, at least four children were injured in shootings across the city, according to the Memphis Police Department.

In that span of time, three teenagers and a 9-year-old were confirmed to have been rushed to either Le Bonheur Children's Hospital or Regional One Hospital in the wake of those shootings.

Wednesday afternoon, a 13-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the 1400 block of East Brooks Road.

MPD said 60-year-old Keith Bethany was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and theft of property under $1,000 in connection with the shooting.

"A firearm recovered from that scene was stolen," MPD Public Information Officer Theresa Carlson said in an email.

Aerial view of Le Bonheur Children's Hospital on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Memphis.

The police department did not say if anyone else is being looked at as a suspect in that shooting.

Just before midnight Wednesday, a house was shot "numerous times" in the 4000 block of Westmont Street, leaving a 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl hit and in critical condition. Both children remain in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Memphis police responded to another teenage shooting victim Thursday morning, just after 5 a.m., at Methodist North Hospital. Police took the 16-year-old to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said he remains in critical condition.

A black Dodge Durango brought the 16-year-old to Methodist North, according to MPD, and he "may have been shot in the Raleigh area." No arrests have been made in connection to that shooting.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Shootings in Memphis leave four children injured, police say