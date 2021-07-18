Four children and two adults injured in Chicago drive-by shooting

Four children and two adults were wounded on Saturday night in a drive-by shooting incident near a house party in Chicago.

The shooting happened in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side of town at around 11:40 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department. The four juvenile victims were between the ages of 12 and 15, and nobody was critically injured.

"The victims were standing with a group on the sidewalk and were attending a party when occupants in a dark-colored SUV fired shots," police said, according to ABC News.

TWO CHICAGO TEENAGERS CHARGED IN ALLEGED CARJACKING-TURNED-KILLING OF ELDERLY VETERAN

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital for treatment, while a 15-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet. Two other girls, ages 13 and 14, suffered bullet wounds to the buttocks, authorities added.

One woman, 19, was shot in the back and was listed in fair condition at a medical facility. A 25-year-old man drove himself to a hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to the buttocks, CPD said. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Saturday's shooting comes amid a record year of violent crime incidents across the city, as data shows there have been more than 2,021 shootings as of July 7, 164 more than 2020, according to the Chicago Tribune. The outlet reported 364 fatalities due to shootings this year, five more than last year.

Earlier this month, the city saw a violent Fourth of July weekend, with 100 people shot, 18 fatally, in 69 shooting incidents between 6 p.m. on July 2 through 11:59 p.m. on July 5.

Three additional people were killed in Chicago this weekend, and 42 people were wounded.

The Washington Examiner contacted CPD but did not immediately receive a response.

