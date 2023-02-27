Four collaborators who operated Russian torture chamber during occupation detained in Kherson

The torture chamber in Kherson

According to the SBU, these collaborators operated tortures chambers in the city during its occupation. They were exposed during counter-intelligence operations in the liberated city.

Among those detained is the ex-deputy head of a local correctional facility. According to the investigation, the man voluntarily went on to cooperate with the aggressor and agreed to join the management team of the ‘Department of the Penitentiary Service in Kherson Oblast’ created by the occupation authorities.

“While in his ‘position’, he organized the illegal detention of kidnapped Ukrainians in Russian prison cells,” the SBU stated.

“Victims were subjected to psychological pressure, torture, and death threats. In this way, the invaders tried to fulfill the Kremlin’s order to suppress the resistance movement in the region.”

Another collaborator turned out to be the head of the “department of communal maintenance and economic supplies” of a former Russian prison . He was responsible for the food supply of the “administration” of the occupation authority.

A third collaborator had previously worked in Kherson’s pre-trial detention center, but after Feb. 24, 2022, he accepted the Russians’ offer to join the “prison security department.” There, together with another traitor, he “participated in punitive raids against local residents who resisted the invaders,” law enforcement officers said.

All detainees have been informed of the suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code — Part 2 of Art. 111 and Part 7 of Art. 111−1.

