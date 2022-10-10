Four confirmed shot in drive-by in city's Southside

Oct. 10—The St. Joseph Police Department has confirmed reports about a drive-by shooting that took place around 11:50 p.m. Saturday evening in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue.

According to police, several people were exiting the Mollus Hall after a college party when an unknown person drove up and began firing shots. As of now, police are aware of four people who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Mosaic Hospital by private-vehicles.

The St. Joseph Police Department has stated that it does not have a suspect at this time and that the perpetrator, who utilized a 9mm handgun, is still at large.

If you have any information on the incident or possible suspects, contact SJPD as soon as possible.

News-Press will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.