Four convoys of military materiel moving from Minsk towards Lithuanian border

Columns of military equipment left Minsk for the border with Lithuania

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus stated that the move was part of a combat capability check of the Belarusian armed forces, and involves a mechanized unit and an air defense unit, Hajun says.

The Ministry did not reveal exactly where the convoy was headed, however. According to Hajun, the convoy is likely from Belarus' 358th Separate Mechanized Battalion of the 120th Brigade, which is stationed in the Uruchcha district of Minsk.

The total number of materiel in the convoy is believed to number 75 units, among them:

• BMP — 35 units;

• Ural (KUNG and awnings) — 21 units;

• UAZ trucks — 2−3 units;

• KamAZ trucks — 8 units;

• Petrol truck — 2 units;

• Crane and cargo manipulator.

“The convoys passed the Minsk Beltway and continued to the M6 highway and along it to the M7 highway in the direction of the border with Lithuania and the city of Ashmiany,” Hajun states.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine