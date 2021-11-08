Four Corner Hustlers boss convicted of racketeering conspiracy involving four murders, extortion and robbery

A federal jury on Monday convicted the reputed leader of the Four Corner Hustlers of racketeering charges alleging he directed the violent street gang in a string of robberies, extortion and four murders over the course of two decades.

After an eight-week trial, the jury deliberated for about 15 hours over three days before finding Labar Spann guilty of racketeering conspiracy. Spann, 44, faces mandatory life in prison when he’s sentenced in March.

Among the murders the jury found Spann participated in was the infamous contract killing of Latin Kings boss Rudy “Kato” Rangel.

The jury, however, found prosecutors had not proven Spann’s involvement beyond a reasonable doubt in two of the other five slayings charged in the indictment.

The conviction of Spann, who described himself from the witness stand as an old-school “gangster,” is the most significant gang case to go to trial at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse since the leaders of the Hobos gang were convicted four years ago. It also comes as Chicago continues to struggle to rein in gang and gun violence that has made national headlines.

Spann, who uses a wheelchair, kept a blanket over his head and showed no outward reaction as the verdict was read by U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch and several of his top deputies watched the verdict via a live feed in an overflow courtroom.

Spann was charged in a sweeping 2017 indictment alleging he conspired with others to commit six gangland murders from 2000 to 2003,

Prosecutors alleged Spann took over the reins of the gang after he was shot and paralyzed in 1999, using murder to elevate the gang’s reputation for ruthlessness as well as his own street cred.

Jurors heard graphic details over the course of the trial of how Spann allegedly plotted and, in some cases, participated in the six slayings charged in the indictment. A total of 18 witnesses identified Spann as the leader of the Four Corner Hustlers, including some of Spann’s top henchmen who cooperated with prosecutors in hopes for leniency.

Story continues

Among the homicides charged in the indictment was the 2000 slaying of Carlos Caldwell, who Spann believed had shot and paralyzed him six months earlier. The jury, however, found prosecutors had not proven Spann guilty of Caldwell’s shooting.

Over the next three years, five more slayings were allegedly committed on Spann’s orders, according to prosecutors, including a man who’d testified against Spann’s father, rivals believed to be infringing on the Four Corner Hustlers’ lucrative West Side drug turf, and the June 2003 contract murder of Rangel, an aspiring rapper and then-leader of the Latin Kings who was gunned down in a pop-up barber shop.

In his closing argument last week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Storino reminded jurors of the reluctant testimony of some of the cooperators, noting how you could see the fear “in the faces of the witnesses.”

“The point was to keep people in fear,” Storino said.

At one point, Storino put up on a large screen in the courtroom an Instagram post from one of Spann’s associates featuring an image of Spann and a not-so-subtle threat to rivals.

“IF I PUT #BRAMAN ON YOUR (expletive), THAN YOU #DEAD, 4REAL” the post by Rontrell Turnipseed read. “We got #Killers that #Kill.”

Spann’s lawyer, meanwhile, told the jury in his closing remarks that Spann was just like any other drug dealer or hustler trying to make a buck on the West Side, not some powerful boss who called the shots.

“They dealt with everybody,” attorney Steven Shobat said. “Each man was for himself. ... The idea that the Four Corner Hustlers is the enterprise through which all this criminal activity took place really is a fiction of the prosecution.”

Shobat said the parade of cooperating witnesses who testified against Spann, many of whom were granted plea deals with prosecutors, had told multiple lies to investigators in the past and lied again on the witness stand.

“They raise their right hands and swear to tell the truth and then they lie,” Shobat said. “You gotta ask yourself, what is so magical that they would now stop lying and suddenly start telling the truth? Of course there is nothing magical about it. People are what they are, they do what they do.”

In a risky move, Spann took the witness stand in his own defense and repeatedly admitted he was an old-school “gangster” whom others turned to for help and treated with respect.

But he denied participation in any of the killings. As his attorney took him one by one through the charges in the indictment, Spann grew louder in his denials, yelling, “No — hell no! None of that (expletive),” when asked if he was responsible for the 2000 slaying of Maximillion McDaniel.

The jury found Spann guilty of McDaniel’s murder on Monday.

He testified similarly when asked about Rangel’s killing, saying he had no idea who the Latin Kings boss even was when he heard Rangel had been shot.

Storino, the prosecutor, called Spann’s testimony that he was a loner “preposterous,” pointing to a 2012 wiretapped conversation that in which Spann was caught giving a veritable “TED Talk” on his leadership style.

“He is a smart, ruthless and manipulative gang leader,” Storino told the jury. “He is a person who kills, he robs, he extorts and intimidates others, all in furtherance of his gang the Four Corner Hustlers. And he has done it for over two decades.”

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com