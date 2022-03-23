Four Crestview cops on administrative duty after man dies during struggle; NAACP raising questions

CRESTVIEW — Four police officers have been placed on "administrative duty" while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the death of Calvin Wilks.

Wilks died Oct. 14, 2021, after Crestview officers responding to the scene of a disturbance used their department-issued stun guns multiple times to subdue him. The Okaloosa County branch of the NAACP and Wilks' family have raised questions about the circumstances of the death and renewed a call this week for the officers to be suspended.

The family and friends of Calvin Wilks Jr. bow their heads in prayer during a press conference after Wilks died after a confrontation with Crestview police on Oct. 14, 2021.

The First Judicial Circuit's Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death a homicide.

"Given the fact the NAACP expects charges to be filed against one, some or all the officers involved, we believe it is prudent these officers be relieved of their duties pending such charges and, if charged, be suspended without pay pending the outcome of those charges,” Lewis Jennings, the president of the local NAACP, said in a news release.

Crestview City Manager Tim Bolduc said the four officers were assigned to administrative duty March 10. They continue to do "meaningful work inside the Police Department," he said.

"We made the decision in the best interest of the community and the officers," Bolduc said. "It is not a suspension. We believe in due process and we want the officers to have the opportunity to get through that process."

The FDLE was notified Wilks had died following a struggle with police immediately after the incident occurred and that agency's investigation continues, Bolduc said.

The city declined to release the names of the officers. Bolduc said the decision was made at the advice of legal counsel. It is anticipated Wilks' family will file a civil lawsuit against the city and Police Department.

Bolduc said a medical examiner's ruling of "homicide" as a manner of death does not necessarily mean that a criminal act has been committed.

When a medical examiner identifies a manner of death as “homicide,” he or she is not drawing a legal conclusion, a report compiled by the Office of Indigent Defense Services said.

"When a death is not from disease, homicide is simply one of the five permissible classifications of death," the website said. The other classifications are natural, accidental, suicide and undetermined.

On the night of Wilks' death, officers responded to a call from an apartment complex on Hospital Drive after residents heard someone screaming “stop, please stop,” according to a news release issued last Oct. 18 by the Police Department.

Wilks answered the door twice but refused to allow police into the apartment, which was not his home, according to police.

The Police Department said Wilks was acting “erratic and aggressive" and refused to cooperate. Police decided to detain Wilks after he gave “misleading information” about the whereabouts of the homeowner, the release said.

In a Nov. 2 follow-up report, Police Chief Stephen McCosker said preliminary urinalysis testing had revealed Wilks had numerous drugs in his system at the time of the fatal struggle. Those drugs included MDMA, methamphetamines, cocaine and marijuana.

The narcotics "may explain his irrational and violent behavior when officers interacted with him in the early morning hours of October the 14th," McCosker said in the release.

Jennings, however, said after reviewing bodycam footage of the incident, he saw very little effort on the part of officers to de-escalate the situation before applying what he termed "excessive force."

Contacted Monday, Jennings said the NAACP was unaware at the time it released its latest statement regarding Wilks' death that the four officers had been assigned administrative duty.

"We're not trying to allege anything. We're just asking everybody to do the right thing," he said. "We're just concerned and want everyone to do the right thing so that justice prevails."

