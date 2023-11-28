Four crewmembers missing from carrier vessel near Belle Chasse
Four crewmembers missing from carrier vessel near Belle Chasse
Four crewmembers missing from carrier vessel near Belle Chasse
There are now a total of 85 hostages who have been released out of the roughly 240 hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas since Oct. 7, when the militant group unleashed a brutal attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people. Family members of the released hostages have started to share the experiences their loved ones have had to endure while they were held in captivity.
Police departments have warned iPhone owners about the safety risks the NameDrop feature. But while some users take the privacy concerns seriously, others are praising the feature for its convenience.
“The moment that line gets crossed, I won't allow [it] no more.”
The Stanley Quencher tumbler is the most viral insulated drinking vessel of the year. Get it in these five rare colors (all still in stock).
Google has acknowledged an issue with files and folders going missing from Drive and stated that it appears to be caused by the Drive for Desktop app
With the postseason still in play, O'Connell's not ruling out a quarterback change if he thinks it gives the Vikings a better shot.
Add them to your Amazon cart right now.
The ceramic nonstick pots and pans are from the star's Beautiful line — get the collection for just $99 ($5 per piece!).
The bicycle kick was great, but the celebration might have been better.
My favorite holiday tradition is saving a ton of money on pretty things at the Kate Spade outlet Black Friday sale.
A new Amazon Black Friday deal gives you $15 in store credit for no extra cost when you buy a $100 Apple gift card.
BBC's announcement that “Top Gear” will be “rested” is surely a blow to fans, but it's not unexpected after Freddie Flintoff's serious car crash.
A possible hostage deal between Israel and Hamas is imminent and could be announced as soon as Tuesday. Here's what to know about the possible agreement.
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
An evolving offensive game, defensive intensity, selflessness and signature handshakes are all part of the formula that makes Bridges such an appealing attraction.
Investors are starting to question the idea the Federal Reserve is poised to pivot away from interest rate hikes, given Americans keep spending.
The FAA has cleared Starship for a second test flight after an explosive first launch. SpaceX is now aiming for a November 17 launch date.
“They’ve learned from [Donald] Trump,” one conservative commentator said of today’s Republican lawmakers.
The investigation remains ongoing and there was no update on Tuesday.
Dick Vitale is determined to return for his 45th season calling college basketball at ESPN.