Four in Custody for recent vehicle burglaries

Jan. 26—Walker County Sheriff's Office has four individuals in custody for the recent burglaries of vehicles in the Sterling Ridge, Timberwilde and surrounding subdivisions.

Authorities were first called to investigate numerous burglaries in the Sterling Ridge community, with two individuals seen moving on home surveillance system pulling on door handles of vehicles between 1:37 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

WCSO worked with Huntsville Police Department, combining efforts of each department's Criminal Investigation Divisions.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood for video and gathered more evidence that positively identified suspects.

Since officers were already looking into the individuals identified, they were able to carry out a search warrant at the 2500 block of Lake Road.

According to WCSO Deputy Marlene Wells, investigators were able to recover stolen property, including multiple firearms.

During the search, three males and one female were placed under arrest and transported to the Walker County Jail.

Arrested were Tiara Williams, 22, and Jacob Johnson, 20, were booked for third degree felony of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Class A misdemeanor of Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, two counts of felony Theft of Firearms and Class B misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana under 2 ounces.

Also arrested were Jaden Crossland, 20, for third degree felony of Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, third degree felony of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Class A misdemeanor of Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Class B misdemeanor of Possession of Marijuana, and Class C misdemeanor of Reckless Driving; and Latel Sweat, 23, was booked in forClass B misdemeanor of Possession of Marijuana.

Deputy Wells said that the case is still an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected.

Sheriff Clint McRae would like to thank all agencies involved.

"Residents of Walker County need to remember the first step to prevention is to remove keys and locking all vehicles," Sheriff McRae said. "Your efforts will help us prevent crime."

