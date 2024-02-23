Four dates to know for KC Royals Stadium election + when to register and how to vote

Jackson County voters have already started to cast ballots to decide the fate of a proposed 40-year sales tax. The question on the April 2 ballot asks taxpayers to help pay for a new Royals stadium near downtown Kansas City and unspecified improvements to Arrowhead Stadium.

Residents have already organized against the Crossroads ballpark proposal, criticizing the lack of transparency from the Royals and the sales tax funding model. The Chiefs and Royals announced a committee to support the tax, which they said would create and keep jobs and energize the community.

Learn if you’re eligible to vote on the stadium question, when you can vote early and the date of election day.

In-person absentee voting started Feb. 20

You must have a reason to absentee vote by mail or in person. Those reasons include being outside of Jackson County on election day and being unable to make it to the polls due to illness or disability.

Contact your election board for information on mail-in absentee voting.

In Kansas City, eligible voters can walk into the Kansas City Election Board office at 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the rest of Jackson County, go to the Jackson County Election Board’s Absentee Office at 110 N. Liberty, Independence on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

When is the last day to register to vote before the election?

Lauri Ealom, the director of the Kansas City Election Board, said the quickest way to make sure your voter registration is processed is by going through your election board. You can also register at the library, DMV or Missouri Secretary of State’s website.

When does early voting start in Kansas City, Jackson County?

All voters are eligible to cast their ballot two weeks before election day. This is officially called no-excuse absentee voting.

In Kansas City, you can vote early at two locations, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, March 30 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Whole Person, 3710 Main

Kansas City Election Board offices, 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

For the rest of Jackson County — like Raytown or Independence — go to the Jackson County Election Board’s Absentee Office at 110 N. Liberty, Independence on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Election day is Tuesday, April 2

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Look up your polling location before election day. In Kansas City, check your voter status on the Kansas City Election Board website to find your polling place. In the rest of Jackson County, put your information in the Voter ID Lookup section in the election board’s website’s sidebar.

Ealom said she expects a modest turnout on April 2. “The people who are going to vote in this election are the voters that vote all the time,” she said.

The unofficial results will be available the night of the election, according to Ealom.

What ID do I need to vote?

Registered Missouri voters will need a government-issued photo ID to vote. Accepted forms of photo ID for Missouri include:

A non-expired Missouri driver’s license or a state ID

A non-expired military ID, including a veteran ID card

A U.S. passport or another form of photo ID issued by the U.S. government or the state of Missouri that has not expired

Have more voting questions?

Contact your election board.

Kansas City Election Board

The Kansas City Election Board oversees elections for Kansas City, Missouri, residents who live south of the river.

Phone number: 816-842-4820

Address: 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Jackson County Election Board

The Jackson County Election Board manages elections for residents in Jackson County who live outside of Kansas City — think Independence or Raytown.

Phone number: 816-325-4600

Address: 215 N. Liberty, Independence

Have more questions about the Jackson County stadium vote? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.



