Four-day week bank seeks £150m in new funding

atom bank

A British challenger bank that has championed a four-day working week is seeking £150m in fresh funding from investors.

Atom Bank, which has no branches and serves customers through a smartphone app, has reportedly approached investors about raising more money after previously raising £30m in November.

The digital lender, which has allowed staff to work four days a week with no reduction in salary since November 2021, hopes to raise at least £100m in equity. One insider suggested it may seek as much as £150m, according to Sky News.

The fundraising talks come as jittery European and US markets are gripped by concerns about the banking sector, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other tech-focused lenders.

Credit Suisse suffered a collapse in share price on Wednesday after a top investor ruled out further cash injections, with the slide only reversing when the Swiss central bank stepped in to guarantee backstop funding on Thursday.

There is no suggestion of similar concerns about Atom Bank’s finances.

Bosses in November said they would use the £30m raised to fund expansion plans and to “continue to support lending customers” including homeowners, first-time buyers, and small to medium-sized businesses.

It is not clear what the proposed £100m fundraising would be for. A spokesman for Atom Bank was asked to comment on Thursday but did not respond.

The valuation the company achieves in its next fundraising round will be of intense interest to investors, after those of other financial technology companies including Klarna and Stripe were slashed in recent raises.

Start-ups have found it harder to raise money in the past year as rising interest rates have made borrowing more costly and investors have become more cautious.

In the longer term, Atom Bank is reportedly considering a stock market listing as soon as next year, Sky News said. The company has hired headhunters to find a successor to Bridget Rosewell, who has been chairman since 2018, with this in mind.

Atom Bank was the first digital-only bank to be established in the UK, leading to the emergence of rival outfits such as Starling and Monzo.

The Durham-based lender’s backers included Spanish banking giant BBVA, Infinity Investment Partners and Toscafund, the City investment outfit led by Martin “The Rottweiler” Hughes.

Since November 2021, the bank has tried four-day working weeks for staff, or 34 hours a week, with no loss of pay.

The bank claims it has been a “great success”, ensuring that 90pc of staff look forward to coming to work and triggering a 50pc surge in job applicants.

Bosses said staff had become “happier, more efficient, and more productive people, who are even more driven” following the change. Other firms that participated said a shorter work week led to a loss in productivity.