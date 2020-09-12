Four Days Left To Buy Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Readers hoping to buy Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 17th of September in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of October.

Apiam Animal Health's next dividend payment will be AU$0.012 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.024 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Apiam Animal Health has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of A$0.5825. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Apiam Animal Health's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Apiam Animal Health

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Apiam Animal Health paid out more than half (54%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Apiam Animal Health generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 21% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Apiam Animal Health's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Apiam Animal Health paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Apiam Animal Health's 8.8% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Story continues

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, Apiam Animal Health has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Apiam Animal Health? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you want to look further into Apiam Animal Health, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Apiam Animal Health and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.