Four Days Left To Buy Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Readers hoping to buy Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Aptitude Software Group's shares before the 12th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.036 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.054 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Aptitude Software Group has a trailing yield of approximately 1.6% on its current stock price of £3.3. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

See our latest analysis for Aptitude Software Group

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Aptitude Software Group is paying out an acceptable 60% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Aptitude Software Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 29% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Aptitude Software Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Aptitude Software Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 6.0% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Aptitude Software Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.1% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Aptitude Software Group worth buying for its dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. To summarise, Aptitude Software Group looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So if you want to do more digging on Aptitude Software Group, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example - Aptitude Software Group has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Based on 19 bear markets in the last 140 years, here’s where the current downturn may end, says Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.

  • This little-known Vanguard fund has been crushing it — yes, even in this market

    What would Jack Bogle think? Bogle’s usual advice to an ordinary investor was to stick to a low-cost U.S. stock-market index fund for long-term growth, like the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX) fund. The Vanguard Market Neutral Fund (VMNFX) even posted a small gain on Thursday, when the Dow fell 1,000 points and pretty much everything fell apart.

  • Why did the Dow plunge more than 1,000 points? Should I wait for stocks to sink lower? Here’s what some pros think.

    Fresh off the best percentage gain for the Dow since Nov. 9, 2020, the blue-chip index was routed along with the rest of the stock market.

  • Here's what's 'dangerous' about the latest stock market plunge

    This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.

  • Beyond Dividend Aristocrats: Here Are 3 Great Income Stocks That Nobody Is Talking About

    These companies have increased their annual payouts for over 40 years straight -- but they still won't be found on the Dividend Aristocrats list.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood isn't afraid to go fishing in the rain. You have to respect someone that's still looking to buy falling growth stocks when the market is at its worst. Wood added to her existing stakes in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) on Thursday.

  • AMD vs. Nvidia: Which Chip Giant Should Investors Buy?

    It's not easy to play favoritism between these two chip giants. While both companies are thrilling and innovative investments, one must come out on top.

  • What history tells us about stocks soaring after Fed 50 basis point rate hikes

    Perhaps investors are right to cheer a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, even if that seems like a counterintuitive reaction.

  • Stock market selloff in ‘liquidation’ stage. Why it needs to get ‘hotter’ before it burns out.

    The stock market's whipsaw price action signals it's entering a “liquidation environment,” a top Wall Street chart watcher warns Friday.

  • Zillow Stock Tumbles After Selling More Homes Than Expected. Here’s Why.

    The real estate company reported $4.3 billion in revenue, but most of that was driven by selling homes.

  • How to invest now as your 401(k) tanks — according to a top money manager

    Growth stocks typically mean those that are expensive in relation to current earnings and dividends, but which the stock market bids up based on future prospects. “It’s called Equity Dislocation because what we’re trying to do is make money for clients off of the dislocation we see among value stocks and growth stocks, around the world,” says Inker. Inker thinks value is going to beat growth by a good margin in the years ahead.

  • Bear Market Buys: 3 Innovative Stocks Down as Much as 93% That Can Double Your Money in 3 Years

    Things have been even worse for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, which is down 23% from its November closing high. With its decline of greater than 20%, the Nasdaq has entered a bear market. Although the velocity of downside moves during bear markets can be scary and tug at investors' heartstrings, history is pretty clear that these declines are the ideal time to put your money to work.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Sees Surging Over 80%

    The markets went into bloodbath mode on Thursday as all the main indexes tumbled by at least 3%, with the NASDAQ’s 5% drop the most acute. That represented the tech-heavy index’s biggest one-day dive since June 2020. The force of the plunge confirms what we all know by now - the market headwinds are piling up, one upon the other. At its base, the issue is simple: there are too many problems, coming in too fast, and both the impersonal markets and the individual investors are finding it difficult

  • JPMorgan says this is the only sector seeing 'quality, growth and momentum scores' improve all at the same time

    Gain some relief in a market filled with pain.

  • 4 Stocks to Buy on Soaring Semiconductor Sales

    Semiconductor demand has been on the rise, proving beneficial for companies like ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN), Analog Devices (ADI) and Semtech Corporation (SMTC).

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dirt-Cheap Dividend Superstar

    One company that is demonstrating its worth and potential right now is coffee titan Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) -- its stock is trading at a dirt-cheap valuation as well as yielding a solid dividend. Starbucks revolutionized the coffee industry, which was barely even an industry before it came along.

  • AT&T May Have Just Given Verizon a Gift

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was the first of the big three wireless carriers to budge when it announced a price increase for some customers on older service plans. It's the first notable price increase by any of the big three carriers since T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) completed its merger with Sprint. The price increase -- focused on older service packages -- is designed to get customers to switch to newer unlimited plans.

  • Rivian Stock Is Starting to Look Attractive

    There have been more than a few delays in Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) production, and that's one reason the stock has fallen over 80% from its high last fall. Investors willing to take a long-term view of Rivian could be rewarded with great performance if the company is able to get over some short-term hurdles and build a lasting electric vehicle manufacturer. Since then, Rivian backtracked on increasing prices for reservation holders, although it did raise prices for new customers.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Neal Stephenson coined the term "metaverse" in his novel Snow Crash three decades ago, but it reemerged as a hot buzzword over the past year as virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital asset platforms blended together and blurred the barriers between the physical and digital worlds. Today I'll review three promising metaverse stocks -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) -- and explain why they could still be compelling investments in this challenging environment for higher-growth tech stocks.