Four Days Left To Buy Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

It looks like Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Doman Building Materials Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.56 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Doman Building Materials Group has a trailing yield of 9.6% on the current stock price of CA$5.83. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Doman Building Materials Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Doman Building Materials Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Doman Building Materials Group is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 26% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Doman Building Materials Group, with earnings per share up 2.8% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Doman Building Materials Group's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

To Sum It Up

Has Doman Building Materials Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While earnings per share growth has been modest, Doman Building Materials Group's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Doman Building Materials Group from a dividend perspective.

So while Doman Building Materials Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Doman Building Materials Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

