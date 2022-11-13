Four Days Left To Buy Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Fiera Capital's shares before the 18th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 19th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.21 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.86 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Fiera Capital has a trailing yield of 9.3% on the current share price of CA$9.25. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Fiera Capital can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Fiera Capital

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fiera Capital distributed an unsustainably high 161% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious.

Generally, the higher a company's payout ratio, the more the dividend is at risk of being reduced.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Fiera Capital's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

Story continues

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Fiera Capital has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Fiera Capital an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Fiera Capital has been generating credible earnings per share growth, although its dividend payments were not adequately covered by earnings. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Fiera Capital, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example - Fiera Capital has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here