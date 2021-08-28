Four Days Left To Buy Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Gale Pacific's shares on or after the 2nd of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.02 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.02 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Gale Pacific has a trailing yield of approximately 5.0% on its current stock price of A$0.4. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 89% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 27% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Gale Pacific, with earnings per share up 5.4% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Gale Pacific's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is Gale Pacific worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Gale Pacific paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. To summarise, Gale Pacific looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

In light of that, while Gale Pacific has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Gale Pacific that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

