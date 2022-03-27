Four Days Left To Buy Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Readers hoping to buy Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Image Resources' shares on or after the 31st of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.02 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.02 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Image Resources stock has a trailing yield of around 7.3% on the current share price of A$0.275. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Image Resources can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year, Image Resources paid out 103% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 30% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's good to see that while Image Resources's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Image Resources's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 58% per annum for the past five years.

Given that Image Resources has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Has Image Resources got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been rising nicely although, even though its cashflow payout ratio is low, we question why Image Resources is paying out so much of its profit. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Image Resources has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

