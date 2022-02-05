Four Days Left To Buy Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Readers hoping to buy Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Mid Penn Bancorp's shares before the 10th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.80 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Mid Penn Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $28.7. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Mid Penn Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Mid Penn Bancorp paying out a modest 30% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Mid Penn Bancorp's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Mid Penn Bancorp also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Mid Penn Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Mid Penn Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Mid Penn Bancorp's earnings per share are basically flat over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Mid Penn Bancorp, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example, Mid Penn Bancorp has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

