Four Days Left To Buy Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Peyto Exploration & Development's shares before the 25th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of March.

The upcoming dividend for Peyto Exploration & Development will put a total of CA$0.05 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of CA$0.04. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Peyto Exploration & Development's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Peyto Exploration & Development has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Peyto Exploration & Development paid out just 4.5% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 18% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Peyto Exploration & Development's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Peyto Exploration & Development's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Peyto Exploration & Development's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

Final Takeaway

Is Peyto Exploration & Development worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been flat, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend gets cut. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Peyto Exploration & Development from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while Peyto Exploration & Development has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Peyto Exploration & Development (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

