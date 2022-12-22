Four Days Left To Buy PWF Corporation Bhd. (KLSE:PWF) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see PWF Corporation Bhd. (KLSE:PWF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase PWF Corporation Bhd's shares on or after the 27th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.025 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.05 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, PWF Corporation Bhd has a trailing yield of approximately 9.3% on its current stock price of MYR0.535. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for PWF Corporation Bhd

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. PWF Corporation Bhd paid out a comfortable 34% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether PWF Corporation Bhd generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 18% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that PWF Corporation Bhd's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit PWF Corporation Bhd paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see PWF Corporation Bhd's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.5% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, PWF Corporation Bhd has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is PWF Corporation Bhd an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy PWF Corporation Bhd today.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks PWF Corporation Bhd is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for PWF Corporation Bhd (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here